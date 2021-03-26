Questions raised about impact of Elon Musk’s broadband satellite on Kerry’s Dark Sky Reserve

Questions have been raised about the impact of a pilot broadband project on Kerry’s International Dark Sky Reserve.

The issue was raised in the Dáil by Dublin Fine Gael TD, Eoghan Murphy.

The Black Valley is to get high-speed satellite-delivered internet this year in a pilot project funded by technology billionaire Elon Musk.

Musk who is the founder of SpaceX and electric carmaker Tesla, is deploying a chain of satellites into space to provide cheap and fast broadband connection for remote rural locations.

A strict non-disclosure agreement was reached between the billionaire’s Starlink company and Kerry County Council last December to cover the Irish chapter of the enterprise.

However, Dublin Fine Gael TD, Eoghan Murphy has raised questions in the Dáil about the possible negative impact the project could have on Kerry’s Dark Sky Reserve.

Deputy Murphy said the 700 square kilometre reserve on the Iveragh Peninsula is the only gold reserve in the northern hemisphere.

The Environment Minister, Eamonn Ryan said there is currently no legislation in Ireland dealing specifically with environmental light pollution and said developments are assessed for planning on a case-by-case basis.

He added that the designation of South Kerry as the first International Dark Sky Reserve in Ireland has been a significant addition to the county’s rich tourism profile.