Quarterly public order offences decrease in Kerry for first time in two years

There was a decrease in the number of public order offences reported in Kerry during the last three months of 2019.

Data released by the Central Statistics Office shows there was a decrease of 29 offences recorded last year, when compared with 2018.

There were 339 offences recorded in the Kerry Garda Division during October-December last year.

Almost 90% of these offences were for disorderly conduct, while 20 were for trespassing.

There were nine liquor licensing offences recorded in the last three months of 2019.