A quarter of all roadside drug-driving tests conducted in Kerry result in positive findings.

Fewer than 2 thousand road side drug driving tests have been carried out since they were introduced in April 2017, compared to nearly half a million drink driving breath tests.

43 roadside drug-driving tests have been conducted in Kerry since they were introduced in April 2017, compared to over 4,650 drink driving tests.





According to the Irish Times, 25% of the 43 drug-driving tests returned a positive reading in the county.

Nationally, an ambitious goal of 50,000 roadside drugs tests a year was set when testing began 18 months ago.