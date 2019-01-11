Quarter of a million euro allocated for dangerous junction outside Killarney

A quarter of a million euro has been allocated for a dangerous junction outside Killarney.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has given €250,000 from its 2019 programme for works at the Madam’s Hill junction, near Aghadoe.

Proposals to improve the junction are being prepared with a view to completing the statutory consultation process in 2019.

In the interim, the current road markings at the Madam’s Hill/Aghadoe junction will be reviewed.

The information was revealed following a motion from Councillor Brendan Cronin on upgrading the road markings for traffic turning right at the junction.