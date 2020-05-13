Over a quarter of Kerry employers availing of Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme

Over a quarter of Kerry employers are availing of the COVID-19 Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.

That’s according to figures released by the Revenue Commissioners.

The Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme is operated by Revenue through the payroll system.

The payment is available to employers who keep employees on payroll throughout the pandemic.

26% of employers registered with Revenue in Kerry are taking part in the scheme.

Nationally, Kerry makes up 2.9% of all employers in the scheme, while 2.3% of all employees benefitting from this subsidy are based in Kerry.

Nationally over 52,600 employers have registered with Revenue for the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.

Over 452,000 employees have already received at least one payment.

The value of payments made under the scheme nationally is now €838 million; this includes €75 million in income tax paid that has been refunded.