Quarter of homes in Kerry have energy rating of E or lower

One quarter of homes in Kerry have an energy rating of E or lower.

That’s according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office, following the audit of almost 30,000 (29,420) homes in the county from 2009 until the end of 2020.

25% of the homes had a Building Energy Rating (BER) of E1, E2, F or G.

Half of the properties had a rating of C or D, with 36% of homes rating C1, C2, or C3, and 24% across D1 and D2 ratings.

12% of homes had a B rating, and just 4% had an A rating.

The average age of the houses audited in Kerry was 30 years.