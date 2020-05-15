Puck Fair cancelled for first time in its recorded history

Puck Fair has been cancelled for the first time in its recorded history dating back more than 400 years.

The event takes place in Killorglin every August 10th to 12th and attract thousands of visitors.

The first official record of Puck dates to 1613 but the festival is believed to be far older than this.

Government regulations during COVID-19 prohibit gatherings of over 5,000 people.

Chairperson of Puck Fair, Declan Falvey says the organising committee has been monitoring the situation since the onset of the virus.

He says as the health, wellbeing and safety of their visitors, volunteers and residents is paramount, and to comply with government guidelines, they had to cancel all Puck Fair events this year.

Declan Falvey says in the fair’s 400 year-plus history, it’s been threatened by the War of Independence, faction-fighting, and outbreaks of foot and mouth, but was never cancelled.

He says, however, they had to cancel this year’s event due to COVID-19.