Public’s views sought on Waterville Catchment Sustainability Plan

The public’s views are being sought in relation to the Waterville Catchment Sustainability Plan.

O’Raw Consultants are undertaking work to develop this plan for the Waterville Catchments and Ballinskelligs Bay area.

An online survey, aimed at the communities of Waterville, Ballinskelligs and Dromid, has been launched to get their views on what the plan should contain.

It’s hoped public meetings will take place later in the year to further discuss the project; if current restrictions remain in place online meetings will be organised.

The link to the online survey is available on www.southkerry.ie, www.visitwaterville.ie, www.dromid.ie, www.visitballinskelligs.ie and on www.pauloraw.ie.

The sustainability plan is being developed through the Rural Development (LEADER) Programme in conjunction with SKDP, KCC, IRD Waterville, Local Authority Water Programme and local stakeholders.