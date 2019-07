Kerry County Council is seeking the public’s views on a safety improvement scheme in Killarney.

It’s being proposed to build two-metre-wide footpaths for 370 metres along the Rock Road.

The scheme will also include an extension of the existing cycle lane, new public lighting and an overlay of the road surface.

The plans can be inspected in council offices or on the local authority’s website until August 7th.

Submissions will be accepted until August 21st.