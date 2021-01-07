Public’s views sought on proposed traffic calming measures along Tralee-Fenit greenway

The public’s views are being sought on proposed traffic calming measures along the Tralee-Fenit greenway.

It’s proposed to include three crossings of the public road between Tralee and the Spa on the greenway, which is due to be completed later this year.

It’s also being proposed to realign a car park, and provide bike parking, amenity areas and a one-way system at the trail head in Fenit.

Drawings of the proposed measures can be inspected at local authority offices in Tralee or online at kerrycoco.ie.

Submissions, written or digital, can be made to Kerry County Council, marked Tralee-Fenit Greenway, before Monday, February 8th.