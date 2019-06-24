Public’s views sought on Kenmare plan

The public’s views are being sought on plans to provide new footpaths and lighting in Kenmare.

Kerry County Council is proposing to build new two-metre wide footpaths of 1.3 kilometres in length on both sides of the N70/N71 at Gortamullen.

The plans also include new public lighting and the provision of a new controlled pedestrian crossing.

The plan will involve demolishing and reconstructing a section of stone wall on the N70, subject to landowner agreement.

The plans can be inspected at council offices in Kenmare, County Buildings in Tralee and online at www.kerrycoco.ie.

Submissions will be accepted until July 31st.