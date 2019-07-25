Public’s views sought on adjusting LPT base rate in Kerry

Kerry County Council is inviting public submissions on the base rate of the Local Property Tax.

Members of the local authority will meet in September to consider the adjustment factor open to them.

Councillors can adjust base rates within the range of plus or minus 15% or may decide to leave it unchanged.

The council is now seeking written submissions particularly about the potential effects of varying the rate on businesses, individuals or local authority services.

Submissions will be accepted until August 29th.