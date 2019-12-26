Public warned to expect delays as calls to SouthDoc 20 percent up on last Christmas

Anyone calling SouthDoc today is warned to expect delays of up to 40 minutes before their query is dealt with, after the out-of-hours GP service experienced an extremely busy 24 hours.

According to Killarney GP Dr Gary Stack, almost 900 calls were made to the service between 8am this morning and 12 noon this afternoon.

This was an increase of 20 percent on last year, while calls on Christmas night were up threefold on the corresponding night last year.

Most of the people requiring a GP were suffering from respiratory problems.

Dr Stack had this advice, for anyone feeling unwell over the coming hours: