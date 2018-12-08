Public urged to have their say on management of Skellig Michael

The public are being urged to have their say on the management of Skellig Michael.

A public consultation has been launched for a new 10-year management plan for the world heritage site off the coast of Kerry.

The Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan, yesterday launched a consultation period on a plan for the island.





The UNESCO World Heritage site has become a huge tourist draw in recent years, having featured heavily in the Star Wars film franchise.

The new plan will focus on protecting and preserving the value of the site, while allowing it to be accessible to local communities and visitors.

Over 16,000 people visited the island over the past year, with demand higher than ever.

The new management plan will be submitted to UNESCO in next year and the public consultation process is open until January 18th.

Information on submissions can be found on the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht’s website.