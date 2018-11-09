Public reminded of dangers associated with climbing Kerry’s mountains

The public are being reminded of the dangers associated with climbing Kerry’s mountains.

Project Officer with South Kerry Development Partnership Patricia Deane says there are always hidden dangers when climbing mountains and is urging people to take precautions.

She is advising people to change their plans on days when the weather is bad to avoid any accidents on Kerry mountains.





Ms Deane says people view Carrantuohill as an easy challenge as it is not that high on international terms.

She says people must be sensible and wear appropriate clothing.