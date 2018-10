Public order offences in Kerry have decreased this year, however drunkenness offences have risen.

The number of public order offences has decreased by 10% to date in 2018.

There have been 549 public order offences since January this year, while in 2017 there were 607 for the same period.





Meanwhile, drunkenness offences have increased by 12%.

461 drunkenness offences have already occurred this year, compared to 412 from January to September in 2017.