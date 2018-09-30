South Kerry Development Partnership, with the Kerry LAG, is hosting a series of public meetings on the funding opportunities available through the Rural Development (LEADER) Programme. This week’s meetings are on Monday 24th in the Community Centre, Cahersiveen and on Thursday 27th in The Brooklane Hotel, Kenmare. Meetings start at 8pm. The meetings will be of interest to both community representatives and businesses.
