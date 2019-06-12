Public Meeting in Waterville to Discuss options for Local Co Op

A public meeting will be held in Waterville Community Centre at 8.30pm this Friday. Our local co op and any opportunities for it will be discussed, suggestions & ideas welcome. Enquiries to Comharcumann office on 066 9474188
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Over €2.2 million allocated for Kerry Airport
Over €2.2 million has been allocated for Kerry Airport.Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin made the announcement, which will be used...
12 Kerry individuals and businesses named in Revenue’s latest Tax Defaulters’ List
12 Kerry individuals and businesses have been named in Revenue’s latest tax defaulters' list.Animal Heaven Animal Rescue, which is based in Crag, Castleisland, was...
Kerry councillor makes complaint to Fianna Fáil HQ over alleged shafting
Cllr Michael Cahill has made a complaint to Fianna Fáil headquarters about not being selected for the position of Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council.The...
Meet Kerry’s New Rose – June 11th, 2019
Sally-Ann Leahy will represent Kerry in the International Rose of Tralee Festival in August. The Causeway woman spoke to Jerry about the contest, her...
Fianna Fáil Shafted Me Claims Party’s Councillor – June 11th, 2019
Cllr Michael Cahill says his party colleagues deliberately excluded him from the positions of Cathairligh on Kerry County Council over the next five years....