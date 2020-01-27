Public meeting to support services at Bantry General Hospital this evening

A public meeting to support the retention of acute services at Bantry General Hospital is being held this evening.

Bantry General Hospital provides acute general hospital services to the population of West Cork including the Beara Peninsula.

Medical professionals at the hospital are concerned that 24 hour acute services will be downgraded to a 9 to 5 service.

A public meeting will take place in the Maritime Hotel in Bantry at 7.30 this evening.

Public representatives and the HSE are expected to attend.