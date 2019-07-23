Public meeting in Kilcummin tonight relating to loss of the area’s resident parish priest

A public meeting will take place in Kilcummin tonight to further discuss the loss of the area’s resident parish priest.

Last month parishioners were upset to learn Fr Eamon Mulvihill was being moved, leaving them without a resident parish priest.

Locals and members of the Pastoral Council met with Bishop Ray Browne recently and the outcome of that meeting will be announced tonight.

It is the second public meeting to be held on the issue and it will take place in the Kilcummin Recreational Hall at 8pm.