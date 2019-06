A public meeting focusing on workers’ rights and local activism will take place in Tralee next week (June 27th).

It is being organised by the Tralee Branch of the Labour Party.

Other items up for discussion will include the new tipping laws and the impact on hospitality workers as well the future of Tralee town and the Irish Labour movement.

It will take place on Thursday at 8pm at Connolly Hall, Upper Rock Street, Tralee.