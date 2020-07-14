Public meeting in East Kerry over possible windfarm

A public meeting is being held this evening at Barradubh Community field over concerns about moves to develop a wind and solar farm in the area.

Landowners in Barradubh and surrounding townlands have been approached by a consultancy firm to explore the possibility of developing renewable projects.

The firm manages planning permission for renewable energy projects and has worked on wind and solar farm projects across the country.

It has the ESB, SSE Airtricity, Enerco, Bord na Mona and Engie as listed clients on some of its past and current projects.

The meeting is being held outdoors in the community field at 8pm and social distancing will be observed.