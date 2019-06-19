Public meeting in Ballydesmond tonight relating to planned battery storage facility

A public meeting will take place in Ballydesmond tonight relating to plans for a battery storage facility in the area.

Kerry County Council granted planning to Redfaze Limited, subject to conditions, for the 40-battery unit storage, transformers and associated equipment at Ballynahulla, Ballydesmond.

A group of residents has appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála.

The meeting will take place in Ballydesmond Community Centre at 8pm and the potential impacts of such a compound in the area will be discussed.