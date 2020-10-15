Public invited to online launch of Kerry’s first community broadband hub

An online event will take place tomorrow, (Friday, October 16th) to mark the launch of Kerry’s first community broadband hub.

This hub is being delivered under the National Broadband Plan and will be launched at the Cable Station, in Valentia.

The launch will take place online, to comply with public health guidelines, and Kerry County Council is inviting members of the public to join the webinar.

It will begin at 10am and the public will hear from a panel of guest speakers over the 35-minute event.

The panel will include Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell; Chief Executive of National Broadband Ireland, Peter Hendrick and Director at Trinity Research & Innovation (TCD), Leonard Hobbs.

Members of the public can register for this free event here.