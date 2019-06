A public information seminar is set to take place on Tralee’s earliest Georgian terrace.

Day Place, built by Justice Robert Day, was the first terrace of this design constructed in the county’s capital.

The terrace was home to the town’s gentry and their families, with carriage houses fronting onto Friary Lane.

Kerry County Council will host the free public information evening, which is sponsored by the Heritage Council, at Tralee Library on Tuesday, June 18th from 10 o clock.