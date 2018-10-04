Public Health Alcohol Bill passes all stages in the Dáil

Health campaigners have welcomed the passing of the Public Health Alcohol Bill through all stages in the Dáil last night.

The controversial legislation has spent nearly three years passing through the houses of the Oireachtas.

Applause in the Dáil Chamber last night, as the bill passed all stages.





The bill includes a range of measures including restrictions on the display of alcohol in shops and minimum unit pricing for alcoholic drinks.

The advertising of alcohol near schools and public transport hubs will face new restrictions, and drink labels will have to include cancer warnings.

The legislation faced strong lobbying efforts by the drinks industry, and in the Dáil last night, Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae accused the government of hypocrisy:

However the Health Minister Simon Harris said the legislation is about the nation’s health first and foremost.

The bill will now be passed by the Seanad and then to the President to be signed into law.