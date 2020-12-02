Public consultation on Waterville carpark

A public consultation is underway on a controversial carpark in south Kerry.

Kerry County Council is seeking to extend and improve the existing seafront carpark at Waterville.

It includes coach parking spaces, bicycle stand and multi-use paved area.

Plans for the development can be viewed until December 17th at Kerry County Council offices in Caherciveen and Tralee and on the local authority’s website.

Submissions will be accepted until January 8th.

The proposed development has been the subject of controversy; previously over 20 local residents and businesses protested outside a meeting of Kenmare Municipal District against the carpark.

Waterville Save Our Seafront group has also called for more information on the plans.