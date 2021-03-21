Public consultation underway on planning permission for 60 residential units in Rathmore

A public consultation is underway on the granting of planning permission for a proposed development in Rathmore.

The proposed development comprises 60 residential units to the south and north of Old Road, Shinnagh, Rathmore.

The planning application also includes the demolition of one derelict house, and the construction of an estate road, footpath, and boundary walls at the site.

The development would go against the current Killarney Municipal District Plan 2018-2024.

Submissions or observations from the public on the granting of planning permission will be accepted by Kerry County Council until 5pm on Thursday April 5th.