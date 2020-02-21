Tralee councillors Sam Locke and Terry O’Brien speak to Jerry after plans for the first phase of development of the Island of Geese site in Tralee were released for public consultation this week.
Council commence work to repair damaged flood defence in Banna
Kerry County Council has started work to repair a flood defence in Banna that was damaged during a recent storm.A 100-year-old sand embankment in...
21 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today
There are 21 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry's Emergency Department today.That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation.Data from the...
Nine Kerry recruits graduate from Templemore
Nine people from Kerry have graduated from the Garda College in Templemore.They were among 200 new Gardaí who attended the passing out ceremony earlier...
Public Consultation Sought for Island of Geese Development – February 21st, 2020
Call from the Dáil – February 21st, 2020
Michael O’Regan discusses all the events of the first sitting of the 33rd Dáil and about the upcoming Seanad elections.
SouthDoc Services Hit by Strike Action – February 21st, 2020
Jerry speaks to Dr Gary Stack of SouthDoc about the plans in place to minimise disruption to their service due to strike action by...