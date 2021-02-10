Public consultation open on Abbeyfeale Bypass

The public’s views are being sought on options for the Abbeyfeale Bypass.

The project is being developed by Limerick City and County Council, Kerry County Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Department of Transport.

The project is at option selection stage and the public’s views are being sought on shortlisted options which can be viewed on www.n21abbeyfeale.ie.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, an in-person public consultation event is not possible.

The closing date for submissions is February 26th.