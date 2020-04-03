Public consultation launched on plans to redevelop North Kerry accident blackspot

People are being asked to make their views known on plans to redevelop a North Kerry accident blackspot.

Kerry County Council is seeking Part 8 approval, where the council applies for planning permission, for the Dale Road, also known at the Rathscannel road between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff.

As well as being used by locals, this section of the R556 is used by tourists travelling to Ballybunion.

It’s built on bog and has subsided, and has been the scene of many accidents; it’s been closed since last July for site investigation works.

Kerry County Council has launched a public consultation on its plans for the R556 Ballinclogher to Rathscannel Road Improvement Project.

The proposed works involve the realignment of 2.2km of single carriageway.

This includes the construction of a 7m wide carriageway and associated verges and side slopes, drainage works and the replacement of three culverts.

The council will also complete restoration improvement works on the adjoining L6081 and L10101 local roads.

The plans are available for inspection until the 17th of April at the Listowel Municipal District offices, Kerry County Council’s Roads Department at Áras an Chontae, or online at www.kerrycoco.ie

An advisor will be available to explain the plans by appointment only by contacting 066 718 3588.

Submissions and observations dealing with proper planning and sustainable development can be made up on May 1st.