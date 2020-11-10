Public consultation launched for Gap of Dunloe

Kerry County Council is seeking the public’s views on how the Gap of Dunloe area should be managed into the future.

Over the coming months, the local authority will be inviting observations and suggestions from many perspectives including tourism, transport and the environment.

The Gap of Dunloe is one of the most internationally recognised features on the Kerry landscape and draws a significant number of tourists every year.

It is one of the finest examples of a glaciated valley in western Europe.

Kerry County Council says it recognises the need to develop a sustainable approach to managing to the Special Area of Conservation into the future.

The public road through the Gap of Dunloe is frequently congested and has delays during the tourist season; this is impacting on the experience for visitors to the area and also is making it more challenging for residents in the locality.

This consultation will include a publicity campaign, notification to the relevant state agencies and engagement with community and business stakeholders, along with letters being delivered in the area.

Observations and submissions can be made to Kerry County Council before January 29th.

Observations and submissions can be made in writing and marked ‘Gap of Dunloe Public Consultation,’ Administrative Officer, Kerry County Council, Roads, Transportation and Marine, Room 115, Áras an Chontae, Rathass, Tralee, Co. Kerry or by e-mail to: [email protected]