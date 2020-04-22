Public consultation for Island of Geese site extended

The period of public consultation for the Island of Geese site in Tralee has been further extended.

Due to the current public health crisis, the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government decided to extend the timeframe for public consultation on the project.

The first set of proposals for the former Denny’s site were published in February.

Among the proposed plans are a three-storey development with retail/restaurant and café units on the ground floor.

There is also a plan for a public realm space including a linear park, children’s play area and shallow amphitheatre.

Kerry County Council will now accept submissions on the plans up to Friday May 15th.

