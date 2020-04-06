Public consultation on development proposals for Island of Geese site extended

The timeframe for public consultation on proposals for the development of part of the Island of Geese site in Tralee has been extended.

The Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government made the decision due to the current COVID-19 restrictions.

As a result of the public health restrictions, the department has advised that the period from March 29th to April 20th inclusive is disregarded in relation to the current public consultations.

Therefore, the period for receipt of submissions on both Part VIII consultations on the Island of Geese site has been extended to April 27th.

The proposals, which were published in February, represent the first significant on-site developments at the Island of Geese which was recently the subject of a design masterplan.

The proposals include a three-storey development with a retail/restaurant/café unit on the ground floor and a public realm space.

This includes the retention of the original brick chimney stack and extending its heights to 32m, resembling its estimated original height.

The public realm also includes paving, curved seating and a shallow amphitheatre, the installation of permanent umbrellas, seating, public lighting, electrical and water connection points, bicycles stands and a play area for children.

The link to the proposals is available here