Public beach car parks in Kerry to remain closed

Public car parks at Kerry’s beaches will remain closed until at least May 5th.

Kerry County Council decided last weekend to close the car parks following consultation with Gardaí in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Official health guidelines state that members of the public should not visit or congregate in public places like beaches apart from individuals or households which are resident within two kilometres of a beach.

The council says the public car parks at Kerry’s beaches will remain closed while the current travel restrictions are in place until at least May 5th.