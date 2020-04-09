Public beach car parks in Kerry to close over Easter weekend

Public car parks at Kerry’s beaches are to be closed for the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Kerry County Council says the decision follows consultation with An Garda Síochána in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

National public health advice says members of the public shouldn’t visit or congregate in public places such as beaches unless they live within two kilometres.

Council personnel will be present at the car park to monitor the closures over the weekend and will work with Gardaí to ensure compliance.