Public asked to support ‘Make Way Day’ in Kerry this Thursday

Members of the public in Kerry are being asked to make a special effort this Thursday, to ensure that people with disabilities are not impeded, as they go about their daily life.

It’s part of ‘Make Way Day’, a campaign by the Disability Federation of Ireland, which is being held in 22 counties in Ireland, including Kerry.

On Thursday, people can expect to see stickers applied to cars which are obstructing people with disabilities.

Tralee-based volunteer with the DFI, Annamarie Foley, says Kerry people are generally very good at accommodating those with disabilities – but there’s still more that could be done.

She appealed to people not to park carelessly and not to place sandwich boards in places where people can stumble over them.

She also says, some traders could consider making their shops more autism-friendly, as part of the campaign: