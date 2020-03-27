Public asked to be patient when using Kerry’s civic amenity sites

Members of the public are being asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines, when using the county’s recycling facilities.

Kerry’s bring banks and civic amenity sites are experiencing huge volumes of traffic since people began self-isolating.

Anyone attending any of the centres is asked to be patient, because of increased activity and because of requirements around social distancing.

Kerry County Council is also asking those visiting the centres to use debit or credit cards and contactless technology for payments as much as possible.

Householders are advised to squash or crush aluminium cans where these are being deposited.

The council says the number of collections from bring banks is being increased in response to public demand.