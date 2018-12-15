Public advised to refrain from visiting Killarney National Park due to weather conditions

Waterford, Cork and Kilkenny are among a number of counties where spot flooding has been reported on the roads.

While there have also been a number of power outages in West Cork and in Limerick, as strong winds and heavy rain sweep across the country

Storm Deirdre will bring an orange wind warning for the country from 3 o’clock this afternoon.





Severe gusts could reach 130 kilometres per hour by late afternoon, while heavy rain of up to 50 millimetres is expected to fall.

Members of the public are requested to refrain from visiting Killarney National Park this afternoon following on from the Orange Weather Alert issued by Met Eireann.

Dangerous wind speeds will pose a risk of falling branches and wind-blown debris.