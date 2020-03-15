Public advised not to dial 999 with concerns about coronavirus

Members of the public in Kerry are being asked not to dial 999 to seek help or information about Covid19.

The appeal was made by Dingle GP Dr Conor Brosnan, who’s concerned that the important emergency line is being tied up by people who’re concerned about the virus.

He says numerous calls have been made to the 999 service over the weekend by Kerry people, worried that they’ve contracted coronavirus.

Dr Brosnan appealed to people to leave this line free, for people who have a genuine emergency:

Meanwhile, Dr Conor Brosnan says Dingle Peninsula and Kerry GPs are calling on all pubs in the county to close from today in order to protect the health of staff, customers and the wider public while awaiting advice from the Government.