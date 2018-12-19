Public to have access to Kenmare’s Peninsula lands from Friday

Part of the Peninsula lands in Kenmare will be open to the public from this Friday.

The whole 50 acres, which stretch the coastline, sold for €20 million during the boom.

A new pedestrian entrance will allow people access to almost 14 acres of the lands, which Kerry County Council purchased for public amenities.





The Peninsula lands, which stretch the coastline from Kenmare Pier to the mouth of the Finnihy River, were sold for almost €20 million during the boom.

The 50 acres of prime land was to be developed as a major residential and commercial area before it was ultimately transferred to NAMA.

During this summer, Kerry County Council officially took ownership of almost 14 acres of the Peninsula, which it intends to develop for the people of Kenmare.

A new pedestrian entrance will be open from this Friday, allowing the public access to the lands.