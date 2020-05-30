Provisional date set for decision on South Kerry Greenway

A provisional date in June has been set for a decision on the South Kerry Greenway planning application and compulsory purchase order.

An Bord Pleanála held a four-week oral hearing on the proposed 32 kilometre route from Glenbeigh to Renard last year.

115 acres are needed for the amenity route being developed by Kerry County Council at a cost of over €20 million.

A decision by the planning board has been deferred several times already and a date of June 5th has now been set.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted on the work of the board so that date may be revised again.