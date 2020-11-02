Provincial Award For Kerry Club

Killarney have been honoured at the Munster awards.

They’ve received Club Youth Section of the Year.

The citation reads “The club works extremely hard at minis and youth levels to maintain and grow their playing numbers each season.

With all coaches fully accredited, they were among the first clubs in the province to be Covid-19 compliant for a safe return to rugby.

The Kerry club have successfully formed an Under 14 girls’ squad for the current season and in supporting the ongoing work and growth of youth and mini rugby, Killarney is often represented at regional and provincial committee level.”