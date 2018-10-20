Protest taking place outside Greek Embassy in Dublin for Kerryman held in Greece

A protest is to be held outside the Greek embassy in Dublin to highlight the case of a Kerryman who is being held in Greece on suspicion of human trafficking.

Sean Binder, who grew up in Castlegregory, was based on the island of Lesbos helping migrants with an NGO when he was detained by Greek authorities in August.

He is among thirty people who’re accused of being complicit in human trafficking, money laundering, espionage and other charges.





His mother Fanny says Sean still doesn’t have a trial date but it appears the case is progressing quicker than is normal in Greece.

She says the protest, which begins at 1pm, will be held at the same time as other protests across Europe.

Mrs Binder says her son Sean is aware that the protests are taking place, not just in Dublin, but across Europe.