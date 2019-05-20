Protest outside Kerry County Council against planned battery storage facility

East Kerry residents held a protest outside Kerry County Council’s headquarters in Tralee today to raise their concerns regarding plans for a battery storage facility.

The protest coincided with councillors’ monthly meeting.

The local authority granted planning to Redfaze Limited, subject to conditions, for the 40-battery unit storage, transformers and associated equipment at Ballynahulla, Ballydesmond.

The batteries store excess energy produced by wind farms and are a new technology for Ireland.

A group of residents has appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála.

Fred O’Sullivan says they held the protest to raise awareness and highlight their concerns.

Mr O’Sullivan says there’s a need for change, and believes in the future, this issue will impact other parts of the county.