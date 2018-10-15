Protest outside Greek embassy to highlight case of Kerryman accused of human trafficking on Greek island

A protest is to be held outside the Greek embassy in Dublin to highlight the case of a Kerryman who is being held in Greece on suspicion of human trafficking.

Sean Binder, who grew up in Castlegregory, was based on the island of Lesbos helping migrants with an NGO when he was detained by Greek authorities in August.

He is among thirty people who’re accused of being complicit in human trafficking, money laundering, espionage and other charges.





Last Friday, the 24-year-old appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing.

His mother Fanny, who has travelled to Greece to support Sean, says he has been teaching inmates German and has painted the police station.

Fanny says Sean still don’t have a trial date but it appears the case is progressing quicker than is normal in Greece; a protest will be held at the Greek Embassy in Dublin to highlight Sean’s case on Saturday at 1pm: