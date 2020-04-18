Protest at Dingle Harbour

Fishermen are holding a protest in Dingle Harbour after a Spanish fishing boat tried to land there.

A spokesperson has told Radio Kerry News that they will continue their protest overnight.

Last month, blockades were held in Dingle and Castletownbere ports to prevent French and Spanish boats from docking.

Protestors said they were concerned over the spread of coronavirus and alleged that occupants on foreign vessels had not complied with social distancing guidelines.