Proposed start date for major sewerage scheme in Killarney pushed out again

Councillors are hitting out at Irish Water after learning the proposed start date for a major sewerage scheme in Killarney has been pushed out by a further two years.

Correspondence from Irish Water in relation to the Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme was presented to members of the Killarney Municipal District meeting this morning.

It states the delivery timeline for this scheme has been amended and construction is now due to begin in 2022, two years later than expected.

The Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme was originally given the go ahead in 2007; a contractor was selected but a problem developed and the funding was pulled.

In March last year, Killarney MD councillors were told it was proposed construction would begin this year.

However, today’s update states construction will now start in 2022; land acquisition, through CPO, will continue this year and the process to appoint a contractor will begin in 2021.

Killarney MD councillors met with Irish Water representatives in January and the Cllrs expressed their shock following this announcement.

At today’s meeting, all Killarney MD Cllrs outlined their disgust and hit out at Irish Water for amending the timelines; they said it was disrespectful to the local community.

Labour Cllr Marie Moloney questioned if the project was ever going to happen, and called for Irish Water to meet them again at a public meeting.

Fianna Fail Cllr Niall Kelleher proposed a vote of no confidence in Irish Water following today’s announcement.