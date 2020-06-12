Proposed Dates Revealed For County & Club Football And Hurling Finals

The County Senior Hurling and Football Finals may be played over consecutive weekends at the end of September and start of October while the Club Football Championships could get the restart underway in the Kingdom.

A draft fixture list for action in the County for between August and October has been issued to the clubs and District Boards.

Round 1 of the County Senior Football Championship is pencilled in for the weekend of August 30th, with ¼ Finals one week later, the semi-finals for over the weekend of September 20th and the Final on the weekend of October 4th.

The opening round of the County Senior Hurling Championship is down for the weekend of August 23rd, the semis over the weekend of September 13th and the Final on the weekend of September 27th.

The first 3 rounds of the Club Football Championships are in for the opening 3 weekends in August. Semi-Finals and relegation play-offs would take place over the weekend of October 11th, with Finals and more relegation play-offs one week later.

Dates for the Intermediate Hurling Championship are the weekends of:

August 9th-preliminary round

August 16th-1/4 finals

September 6th & 13th-semi-finals

September 27th-Final

Round 1 of the Junior Cups in football is pencilled in for the weekend of August 23rd, with the semi-finals over the weekend of September 13th and Finals a fortnight later.

For the District Hurling Championships days set aside are the weekends of

August 2nd-round 1

August 30th-round 2

September 6th-round 3

September 27th-Final

October 4th-Final

Weekends for the District Football Championships are

September 13th-round 1

September 20th-round 1 or ¼ Finals

September 27th-round 1 or ¼ finals or semi-finals

October 4th-1/4 finals or semi-finals

October 11th-semi-finals or finals

October 18th-finals

Clubs and District Boards will now discuss these proposed fixtures ahead of an online meeting with County Committee next week.