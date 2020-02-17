Proposed closure of Moll’s Gap road postponed following collapse of South Kerry road

The proposed closure of the N71 Moll’s Gap road, planned for later this month, has been postponed.

Kerry County Council say the N71 was due to close to facilitate improvement works.

These works have now been postponed, following the collapse of a section of the R569 at Loo Bridge, which links Kilgarvan and Kenmare with the N22 Killarney-Cork road.

The R569 at Loo Bridge became undermined due to the collapse of the riverbank on February 9th during Storm Ciara.

Kerry County Council says significant works have commenced beneath this section of road, but the work is difficult due to its close proximity to the River Flesk.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, Chief Executive Moira Murrell says it’s hoped the road will be repaired in the next three weeks.

The road remains closed to traffic at Loo Bridge and diversions are in place via Moll’s Gap and the Top of Coom.

It had been planned to close the N71 Moll’s Gap road later this month to facilitate improvement works, the council adds that this proposed closure has now been postponed.

The council says some safety works have been carried out on the Foiladown road, however, this road is not part of the official diversion route; the council is advising motorists to only use the signposted diversions.